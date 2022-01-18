Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $1,487,000. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $5,858,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,009,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,047,000 after acquiring an additional 80,812 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.29.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.