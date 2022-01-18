AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADTH. Cowen began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Genuity Capital initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

