Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 10,684 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 18.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.