Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 339,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter.

FSMD stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $36.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62.

