Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 53.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 22.7% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after buying an additional 100,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,772,000 after buying an additional 181,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

PSXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

PSXP stock opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 160.55%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

