Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 30.5% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 23,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $714,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $76.70 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.86.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

