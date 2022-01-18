Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after buying an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -83.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

