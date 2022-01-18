Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the December 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of AEHR opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $355.33 million, a PE ratio of 267.65 and a beta of 1.48.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
