Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the December 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of AEHR opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $355.33 million, a PE ratio of 267.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 26,041 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $539,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 11,381 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $244,691.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 302,422 shares of company stock valued at $7,329,774. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

