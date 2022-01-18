Aew Capital Management L P Decreases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Aew Capital Management L P cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 563,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises 3.7% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $124,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.38.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.84. 1,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,680. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.68 and a 1 year high of $257.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.35 and its 200-day moving average is $233.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

