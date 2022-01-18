Aew Capital Management L P Has $59.10 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,975 shares during the period. Agree Realty makes up approximately 1.8% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 1.28% of Agree Realty worth $59,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter worth about $358,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 102.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 43.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 56,031 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $67.59. 1,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average is $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.55%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.16.

Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

