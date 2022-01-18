Aew Capital Management L P Trims Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Aew Capital Management L P cut its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,100 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $27,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRH traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 19,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,930. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

