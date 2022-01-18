AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Shares Down 0.7%

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 114.60 ($1.56). 345,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 463,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.40 ($1.57).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AEW UK REIT in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get AEW UK REIT alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The company has a market capitalization of £181.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. AEW UK REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

AEW UK REIT Company Profile (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for AEW UK REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEW UK REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.