AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,362,000 after buying an additional 86,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,956,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after buying an additional 380,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.