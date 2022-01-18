AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $129.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day moving average is $126.92. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

