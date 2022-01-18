AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 107.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $3,961,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,687.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238,791 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 1,122.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 49,284 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Comerica by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,599,000 after buying an additional 192,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMA opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $101.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

