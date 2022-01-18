AGF Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 143.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MGM opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

