AGF Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,333.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $209.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $147.40 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.