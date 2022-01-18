AGF Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Serenity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,927,000 after buying an additional 3,832,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 813.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,632,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,019 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $36,754,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

