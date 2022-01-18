AGF Investments LLC Acquires 1,993 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in PPL by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.