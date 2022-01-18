AGF Investments LLC Buys 1,993 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 164.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

