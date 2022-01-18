AGF Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.80. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

