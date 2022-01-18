AGF Investments LLC Purchases 164 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 13.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $163.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.69 and a 200 day moving average of $174.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

