AGF Investments LLC Sells 69 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.87.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $188.69 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

