agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,780,000 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the December 15th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AGL traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. 84,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. agilon health has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that agilon health will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,914 shares of company stock worth $4,846,156 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,116,816,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of agilon health by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,742,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,955,000 after buying an additional 3,262,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of agilon health by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,864,000 after buying an additional 4,043,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after buying an additional 942,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of agilon health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,831,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,262,000 after buying an additional 71,078 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.82.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.