AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of AGNC Investment have underperformed the industry in the past year. With low mortgage rates and high prepayment speeds, the company is exposed to high reinvestment risk. In anticipation of the Fed’s asset purchase tapering plans, expected spread widening and higher volatility, the company trimmed its investment portfolio. Focus on risk and liquidity management limits prospects of robust returns. Nonetheless, adherence to an active portfolio management policy, entailing prudent asset-selection efforts and timely portfolio adjustment will support growth. Leveraging on the agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) tailwinds, the company is expected to enjoy attractive risk-adjusted returns in the fixed-income markets. Yet, a high hedging coverage ratio is typically detrimental for book value in a low-interest-rate scenario.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

AGNC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,428,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2,321.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 777,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 745,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

