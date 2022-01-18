Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson Sells 20,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Airbnb stock traded down $9.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,778,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,194. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $98.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $359,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 455.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 569.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

