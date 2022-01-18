AirSwap (AST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a market cap of $34.76 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00053713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AST is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

