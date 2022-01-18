Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Barclays

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

