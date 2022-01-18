Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $263.08

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.08 and traded as high as $263.27. Alexander’s shares last traded at $262.49, with a volume of 9,549 shares changing hands.

ALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Alexander's alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.08 and a 200-day moving average of $267.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,417,000 after acquiring an additional 58,442 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,737,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.