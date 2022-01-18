Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 7,277 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $67,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Biogen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $239.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.11 and a 200 day moving average of $287.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.99.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

