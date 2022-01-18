Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $71.35 Million Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 673,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $71,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 225,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allakos by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Allakos by 106.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after buying an additional 127,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth approximately $9,254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,001,000 after acquiring an additional 105,503 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allakos alerts:

ALLK opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $414.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Bank of America cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Allakos Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.