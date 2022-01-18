Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,607,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,924 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $64,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after buying an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,296,000 after buying an additional 557,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.