Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 112,313 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,313 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $77,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after purchasing an additional 541,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 348.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,738 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIGC. raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 0.89.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $1,744,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,450 shares of company stock worth $6,346,073. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

