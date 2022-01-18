Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,451 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $73,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4,744.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

CASY opened at $191.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.86. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

