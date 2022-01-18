Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 156,509 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156,509 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $80,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $150.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average of $154.88. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.69.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

