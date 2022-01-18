Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1,056.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 865,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790,857 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $42,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $55,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 96.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

