Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 328.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $58,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

