Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 859,791 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859,791 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $53,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

