Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 293,555 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 61.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,555 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $48,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.37.

ZM stock opened at $159.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.94. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.88 and a 12-month high of $451.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,147 shares of company stock worth $17,431,234 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

