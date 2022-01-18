Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $82,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,468 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

