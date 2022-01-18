AllSafe Price Up 3% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $117,899.41 and $100.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040113 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.