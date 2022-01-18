Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,329,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

