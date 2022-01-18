Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,903 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $10,383,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

