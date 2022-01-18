Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Short Interest Down 31.0% in December

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,746,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,306,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,951,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,533,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,965,000.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.