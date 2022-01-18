Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,211.41.

GOOG opened at $2,795.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,900.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,824.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,721.55 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,584 shares of company stock valued at $397,117,558. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.