AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,777 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 164.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.10.

In related news, Director Timothy Hartnett purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,091. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

