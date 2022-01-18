AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 46,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 14.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 15.4% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $266.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.74.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

