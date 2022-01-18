AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,739 shares of company stock worth $4,647,814. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.