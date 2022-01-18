AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,137 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $124.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLE. Mizuho started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

