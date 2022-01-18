AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $206.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.76.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

